Crews respond to sewage overflow from manhole in SW Portland

Sewer maintenance crews responded to reports of sewage flowing from a manhole near the intersection of Southwest Cardinell Drive and Southwest College Street Saturday.

Crews estimated that several hundred gallons of sewage flowed 300 feet down the street into a catch basin that drains into the sewer system.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, debris was removed from the manhole to stop the sewage release and warning signs have been posted in the area.

