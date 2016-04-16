Heroes unite! Walkers gather at the Oregon Zoo for the Walk for - KPTV - FOX 12

Heroes unite! Walkers gather at the Oregon Zoo for the Walk for Wishes event

Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Oregon Twitter Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Oregon Twitter
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

As many as 1,500 walkers gathered at the Oregon Zoo for the Walk for Wishes event Saturday.

The two mile walk benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, whose mission is strengthening and empowering children who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

This year, the walk was hero themed, and their goal was to raise $150,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Throughout the morning, Make-A-Wish Oregon recognized and honored local children who have had their wishes granted.  

Fox 12’s Kaitlyn Bolduc emceed the event!

Oregon is one of 62 chapters of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Oregon Chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation has granted more than 3,300 wishes in Oregon and Clark County, Washington.

