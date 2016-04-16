Heroes unite! Walkers gather at the Oregon Zoo for the Walk for Wishes event

As many as 1,500 walkers gathered at the Oregon Zoo for the Walk for Wishes event Saturday.

The two mile walk benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, whose mission is strengthening and empowering children who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

This year, the walk was hero themed, and their goal was to raise $150,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Throughout the morning, Make-A-Wish Oregon recognized and honored local children who have had their wishes granted.

Fox 12’s Kaitlyn Bolduc emceed the event!

Oregon is one of 62 chapters of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Oregon Chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation has granted more than 3,300 wishes in Oregon and Clark County, Washington.

