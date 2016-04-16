Estimated $100,000 worth of tools saved in cargo truck fire

An estimated $100,000 worth of tools were saved after a truck caught on fire early Saturday morning in Cowlitz County.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 2:12 a.m. in the 200 block of Canvasback Drive.

A neighbor heard the truck starting on its own and then reported the truck on fire in the street of the neighborhood, according to Cowlitz 2 fire and Rescue.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire coming from the cab, and saved an estimated $100,000 in Mac tools that were carried in the cargo component.

The truck, valued at $40,000 is considered a complete loss according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

