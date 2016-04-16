Nurse accused of sex abuse licensed in Oregon for 7 years

Alex Matthew Woolner, 37, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal mistreatment and sexual abuse stemming from alleged abuse to patients during his time as a nurse at a Beaverton Kaiser Permanente clinic.

A former Beaverton nurse accused of sexually abusing patients has been in the medical field for at least seven years, according to the Oregon state licensing board.

Records show 37-year-old Alex Woolner first became a Certified Nursing Assistant in 2009. He became a Licensed Practicing Nurse in Oregon in 2010.

Most recently, Woolner was working as a nurse at the Kaiser Permanente clinic on Southwest Western Avenue. The clinic said was employed there for about two years.

Police said it was there that Woolner sexually abused at least five female victims by giving them unnecessary and intrusive medical exams. Investigators said he also verbally abused them and illegally accessed medical records to find phone numbers of patients, who he would then text and call to recommend additional medical procedures.

Kaiser Permanente patient Regina Summers said she has been going to the clinic for six years, but does not know if Woolner ever saw her.

Summers said.just going to the doctor can already be a vulnerable experience in itself.

“I’m kind of shocked and disturbed,” Summers said. “You should trust them—so I can see why it’s hard to grasp the idea of this. You would assume they would be extremely professional.”

Kaiser said Woolner was placed on leave after the allegations and then left the position. The clinic released a statement Saturday morning:

The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we have no tolerance for behavior that puts patients at risk,” the statement says. “We are cooperating with the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the actions of an employee at our Beaverton Medical Office Building. We are dedicated to ensuring that our care centers are safe and welcoming places of healing. We will be reviewing our operations and policies to identify any additional steps we can take to improve patient safety in the future.

The clinic said it also reviewing operations and policies to improve future patient safety.

Summers said, “I feel bad for whoever it happened to — it’s probably been going on for who knows how long.”

State records show Woolner’s nursing license was restricted in March.

Woolner bailed out of jail Saturday and will appear in court April 27th

