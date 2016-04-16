Police: Man's body found near Hagelstein Park

Oregon State Police are continuing their investigation after a man’s body was found in the woods near Klamath Falls Monday.

A pair of mushroom pickers found a body in the woods off Hagelstein Rim Road, northeast of Hagelstein Park.

The male was identified as Jamie Wilson, 29, of Klamath Falls.

According to Oregon State Police, the investigation revealed that in December 2015, snowmobilers reported an abandoned gold Toyota 4-runner that was stuck in the snow.

The car was towed approximately two weeks before the body was found.

Oregon State Police Troopers, believe based on evidence at the scene that Wilson had died from exposure.

