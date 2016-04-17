Family prepares to lay Oregon Marine to rest

The body of an Oregon Marine came home Saturday evening. Lance Corporal Ty Hart was one of twelve Marines who died when two helicopters crashed during training in Hawaii January.

“To get him home is so amazing,” Ty’s mother, Trina Hart said.

Hart arrived around 6:15 p.m. at Portland international Airport and guided by state troopers, police, Patriot Guard Riders and his family to his home in Stayton.

“There’s something tangible about coming home to the family,” Nick Kinler a captain of the Patriot Guards said. Kinler adds though he doesn’t know the Hart family personally it’s a sense of duty and a sense of honoring the family.

“It’s been such a long time with twist and turns,” Trina said. “We know it’s going to be tough.”

Trina adds because Hart spent most of his time at home, that was where he would’ve wanted to be laid to rest.

“We can go out there and see him if we want to,” Ty’s wife Hanna said. “And talk to him and get that sense of fresh air.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Ty Hart Memorial can find out more on their GoFundMe page.

