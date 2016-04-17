Portland police investigating shooting at Jantzen Beach

Portland Police are investigating a shooting at a Safeway parking lot in Jantzen Beach.

PPB said it happened around 9:18 p.m. and one person was hurt.

Officers said a 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, witnesses said there was a disturbance before the shooting happened.

The North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team (GET) are investigating the situation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.



Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.