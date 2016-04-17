Serious crash in Southeast Portland injures two people

Two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Southeast Portland.

It happened just after 9 Saturday night at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Crystal Springs Boulevard, under I-205.

Portland Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was also hurt, but is expected to recover.

No word on what caused the crash.

