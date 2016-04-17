Neighbors say Keizer teen is innocent

Two days after his neighbor was arrested for murder, Frank Coronado went over to his house to mow down some weeds.

“We’ll support [him], help him out," Coronado said. “100 percent.”

Coronado isn’t the only neighbor who thinks the 16-year-old acted in self-defense when he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death Friday night.

Four other neighbors told Fox 12 they also believe the teen is innocent.

Police say they responded to a home at 3865 Brooks Avenue Northeast about 8:30 Friday night after a neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting a stabbing.

Responding officers found 45-year-old Jeffrey Randall Holly inside the home and provided medical help but Holly died at the scene. They arrested the teen.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the death, but also said police are no strangers to that home. They described a tumultuous relationship between Holly and the boy's mother, and said she had recently taken out a restraining order against Holly.

“The man -- he wasn’t a good man,” Coronado said.

Fox 12 reached out to Holly’s family, but they declined to comment on his death or the nature of his relationship with the boy and his mother.

Keizer police confirmed an emergency restraining order was recently served to Holly.

Police say the 16-year-old lived at the home with his mother. He is lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The teen’s family said they cannot comment on his arrest or the death at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Keizer Police Detective Andrew Phelps.

