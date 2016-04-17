Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a swimmer who went missing Friday night.

Several Coast Guard boat and air crews searched more than 100 square miles for a 20-year-old man.

His friends reported losing sight of him around 8 Friday night after he went swimming at a beach party near the Siuslaw River entrance with the Pacific Ocean north of Florence.

The man was reportedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he swam 40 yards from shore, and never came back.

The Coast Guard searched the area until around 9 Saturday morning.

"We extend our condolences to the man's family as the decision to suspend a search is never easy," said Lt. Anna Steel, who was the coordinator for the search and rescue mission.

The man reportedly removed his clothing before getting into the water.

The temperature of the water was 54 degrees at the time.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.