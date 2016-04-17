Police seize guns during traffic stop - KPTV - FOX 12

Police seize guns during traffic stop

Two men are facing charges after police found guns during a traffic stop in North Portland, according to Portland Police.

Officers had stopped a car at 5:45 Saturday evening at North Interstate Avenue and Lombard Street.

During the stop, officers searched the car for weapons and found two handguns in the glove box.

Police arrested 24-year-old Darryl Wilson Pendergraph, and 20-year-old Jaylen Tyrone Williamson.

Pendergraph is facing unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of cocaine charges.

Williamson is facing unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

Both guns as evidence, according to police. 

