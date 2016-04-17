Sunset vigil in honor of Haruka Weiser to be held Sunday

Friends and classmates will honor Haruka Weiser at the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy Sunday night.

A sunset vigil will be held on the front lawn of the school in Beaverton at 7 p.m.

Weiser was killed nearly two weeks ago at the University of Texas where she was a freshman.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Weiser's funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The service is also open to the public.

