Police: Woman accused of robbing a store, punching security guard

Police: Woman accused of robbing a store, punching security guard

PORTLAND, OR

A woman was taken into custody Saturday, accused of robbing a store, then punching a security guard.

Police said Nicole Keys held up a store on Southwest Alder street, between 5th Avenue and Broadway just after 1 p.m.

Keys was charged with robbery, theft, and cocaine possession.

