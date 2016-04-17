Portland climber injured after falling 50 ft. in Skamania Co.

A Portland climber was injured after falling 50 feet in Skamania County Sunday.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, Vada Carmony fell while climbing the Ozone Wall near milepost 24 on State Route 14.

Carmony sustained injuries to her head and legs, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

Medics are at scene, and LifeFlight is prepared to take Carmony to a local hospital for further treatment.

