Apartment fire forces more than a dozen people to evacuate

A one-alarm apartment fire in Hillsboro forced more than a dozen residents to evacuate Sunday.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, dispatchers began receiving calls at approximately 2:45 p.m. that one building at the Aloha Park Apartments on Southwest 185th Avenue was on fire.

While crews were on their way to the scene, they were told that one person was trapped, and others were exiting their second and third floor apartments using the escape ladders.

When firefighters arrived, they found several bushes on fire in front of a three story building, with flames climbing up the siding, according to Hillsobro Fire and Rescue.

Crews said David Jones, 38, his fiancé, and her two boys escaped from their second floor apartment using an escape ladder.

Bradley West, 22, heard smoke alarms sounding and woke his sleeping wife and 2-year-old baby.

West covered the child and dashed though the smoke in the stairwell to escape, and returned to get his wife out safely.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, it took crews 20 minutes to put out the flames.

Three children and four adults were checked for smoke inhalation according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. All refused medical treatment.

A Hillsboro Fire investigator determined the fire started from discarded cigarettes near the stairwell.

The cigarettes ignited nearby bark dust and migrated to the arbor vitae which burst into flames.

Damage estimate may reach $20,000, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

