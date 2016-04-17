Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt visits Portland

Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt was at Music Millennium on East Burnside Saturday in honor of International Record Store Day.

Raitt has been called one of the greatest musicians of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

She met and posed for pictures with 100 fans during a fundraiser for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame's ‘Music in the Schools’ program.

Raitt said visiting Music Millennium was the perfect place to spend record store day.

Portland is one stop on her tour with her new album Dig in Deep.

She has a concert Sunday night at Keller Auditorium and at Edgefield in September.

Both shows are already sold out.

You can hear Bonnie Raitt’s full interview on Monday during More Good Day Oregon.

