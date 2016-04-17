Thousands of runners participate in the Race for the Roses - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands of runners participate in the Race for the Roses

Thousands of runners participated in the 18th annual Race for the Roses Sunday.

The 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon loops started at the Oregon Convention Center.

Proceeds from the event went to the organization Albertina Kerr, which serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

