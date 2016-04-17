Portland students get snowboarding lesson from Olympic coach

A group of students got a snowboarding lesson from an Olympic ski coach at Mount Hood Meadows Saturday.

Mike Jankowski is the head of the US Olympic Skiing and Snowboarding teams.

He held a clinic Saturday for some students at two Portland Elementary schools, and then hit the slopes with them.

Before the clinic, the students had been learning about snowboarding at school.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.