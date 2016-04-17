Portland students get snowboarding lesson from Olympic coach - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland students get snowboarding lesson from Olympic coach

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) -

A group of students got a snowboarding lesson from an Olympic ski coach at Mount Hood Meadows Saturday.

Mike Jankowski is the head of the US Olympic Skiing and Snowboarding teams.

He held a clinic Saturday for some students at two Portland Elementary schools, and then hit the slopes with them.

Before the clinic, the students had been learning about snowboarding at school.

