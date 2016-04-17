'Operation Otter Pop' reminds Keizer residents to enjoy the sun - KPTV - FOX 12

'Operation Otter Pop' reminds Keizer residents to enjoy the sun and be safe

Courtesy: Keizer Fire Department Courtesy: Keizer Fire Department
KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

Keizer Firefighters celebrated the sunshine and warm weather by handing out Otter Pops to kids at Keizer Rapids Park- Big Toy Sunday.

Firefighters reminded people to keep hydrated and watch for children playing near traffic as the weather begins to improve and more time is spent outside.

The Keizer Fire District also wants to remind people that high temperatures are a health risk to the very young, elderly, and pets.

