Uber, Portland Timbers fans team up to help the community

The ride-sharing company Uber is giving back to the Portland community with the help of Timbers fans.

Any time someone takes an Uber to or from a Timbers home match, one dollar will be donated to the organization Fields for All.

Fields for All builds youth soccer fields in underserved areas of Portland.

Last year, more than 5,000 fans used Uber to get to and from Providence Park.

