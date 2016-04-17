Blazers fall to Clippers 115-95 in Game 1

Courtesy: The Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 Sunday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers came out strong, creating a 6-3 lead over the Blazers.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers came back and scored two, creating a 7-6 lead.

7-6, good guys ?? — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 18, 2016

At the first commercial break, the teams are were tied 12-12.

Dame's triple forces a Clippers timeout ????



?? game at 12 apiece — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 18, 2016

After the first quarter, The LA Clippers were in the lead 26-21.

The Blazers have come back to tie it at 35-35 half-way through the 2nd quarter.

At halftime, the LA Clippers were ahead 50-42.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, the Clippers led the Blazers 81-66.

But in the end, Game 1 went to the Clippers, who defeated the Blazers 115-95.

They'll face off in Game 2 on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

