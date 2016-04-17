Police investigating shots fired in SE Portland

A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast Portland Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired at approximately 5:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southeast 87th Avenue.

Officers found evidence of gunfire, and learned from witnesses that there was some kind of argument in the street before someone fired a gun.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene, or arrived at any Portland area hospitals according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

