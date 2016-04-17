Portland Fighting Shockwave make waves in the Woman's Football Alliance

The Portland Fighting Fillies and the Portland Shockwave were once rivals, and now they joined forces to become the Portland Fighting Shockwave.

Two women’s football teams in Portland merged together to become one of 44 teams across the country in the Woman’s Football Alliance.

This league is not flag, not two-hand-touch, but full-contact football.

They are looking to make waves this year in the five-team race to become the top of their Division in the WFA.

Head Coach Time Price has led programs at Jefferson and Parkrose High School.

"I have got some of my coaches from the Jefferson High School years, they come out. They didn't want to do it at first. They thought these are women out here, I was like, you'll be surprised when you come out here and see these girls run and hit, there is not that big of a difference," said Price.

The team shell-shocked Seattle on Saturday, 40-0.

After the next two weeks on the road, the next home games at Hillsboro Stadium will be May 7 and 14 against Tacoma and Everett.

If you are interested in playing the Shockwave do hold tryouts and have active and practice rosters.

