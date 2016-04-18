Aloha High School football player gives $1,000 back to program

A re-gifter is somebody with something unwanted who then packages it back up and hands it over to another. But unlike an extra toaster on your wedding day, what about cash? That's the scenario with a true warrior from Aloha High School in Beaverton.

"Everybody likes to win but it's not all about winning."

That line about sums up soon-to-be Aloha High School graduate Baron Edwards.

"He is an amazing young man," said Bill Volk, head football coach at Aloha High School. "I think this sets the precedence of what we have coming of our program."

Five weeks after graduation, the wide receiver and free safety will trade in his Aloha blue for Navy blue, as Edwards is bound for boot camp in Illinois.

"It just seemed like that was the perfect route for me," he said.

By enlisting in the Navy, he is bypassing the college route. And here's the hook: in these times of look-at-me, instant gratification, self-centered teens, Edwards is not that.

"I think it's for a bigger, better cause," he said.

Edwards is paying it forward by paying it back, giving back a $1,000 scholarship he won by living up to Aloha football's four core standards.

"I think I would have been more surprised to hear it from someone else, but coming from Baron, it represents his character," said Volk. "It is exactly who he is."

Togetherness, attitude, perseverance and excellence – better known as the TAPE award.

"It was really shocking," Edwards said. "I didn't know how to accept it."

The Navy recruit did not want the TAPE award money, which was $1,000. Instead, the 17-year-old is donating his gift in return to the Aloha football program.

"We aren't just talking, 'I am going to share my candy bar with you, right?'" said Volk. "A thousand dollars is a lot to just about anybody, regardless of where you are in life."

Since his noble gesture, eight other donors have pledged to match, and now the Warriors are at 75 percent from their funds needed to update their game day look.

"The uniforms are something that are more special to more kids than spectators or us coaches," said Volk. "It's like a brand new pair of shoes when you were a kid. There is nothing better than a brand new pair of sneakers."

Edwards said, "One thing that really means a lot to me is doing more for others than I do for myself … so it is kind of my way to help the community and the football program to get everyone in on that mindset."

The heart of a warrior, displayed by a truly honorable athlete from Aloha High.

After school, you can also catch Baron the barista. He works at Dutch Bros. on the corner of 185th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. We wish him well on his climb to be a Navy SEAL.

