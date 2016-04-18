Warm weather prompts swimmers to test frigid waters

Sunday's warm weather had people flocking to the Portland area's swimming holes to soak in the sun and cool off in the water.

Unseasonably warm weather on Sunday again had people flocking to the Portland area's swimming holes to soak in the sun and cool off in the water.

Despite the warm air temperature, however, the water temperature remains quite cold in most of the area’s lakes and streams.

Despite the frigid water temperatures, people brave the icy rivers anyway. Matt Rothouse and his son took a very quick swim at High Rocks City Park in Gladstone.

"We’ve done way colder. It’s kind of a tradition for us to do it, to try to be the first in the water when it’s freezing cold," said Rothouse.

The popular swimming area offers a scenic spot to relax by the river, but it can also be dangerous.

A 21-year-old man drowned at the swimming hole earlier this month.

Record high temperatures are expected again Monday and Tuesday. Officials are advising swimmers to wear life jackets when in the water.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.