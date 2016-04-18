Friends, family celebrate life of Haruka Weiser with candlelight vigil

Friends and family of Haruka Weiser celebrated her life with a candlelight vigil at the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy in Beaverton Sunday evening.

"She was something else," friend Sofia Eptaimeros said. "When she was on stage all you watch is her, she was perfect."

#HarukaWeiser 's family wants to thank everyone for sharing pictures, photos of her life. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/WGimkdyDDK — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 18, 2016

Weiser’s family said she attended ACMA for six years. She also danced with the Oregon Symphony and had a full scholarship to the University of Texas.

"She was always dancing and tapping her feet," Eptaimeros said.

"Haruka's Light." A ceremony for Haruka Weiser is tonight at 7p in Beaverton @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lb72cn7sig — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 18, 2016

Weiser, a Portland native, was found dead at the University of Texas at Austin in early April. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death.

Dance West will also be dedicating performances in their annual concert series to Weiser from April 28 through May 1.

Weiser’s funeral will be held Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton.

