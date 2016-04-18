7 women rescued from snow near Mt. Hood - KPTV - FOX 12

7 women rescued from snow near Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST, OR (KPTV) -

Seven women were rescued from the Mt. Hood area Sunday after they became lost in the snow.

Rescue officials said the women, all in their 20’s, were hiking to a hut in the White River area of Mt. Hood.

Officials believe they were unable to find the hut and became disoriented in the snow.

The group called 911 for help after they lost track of the trail.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Wave Emergency Communications said they were able to locate the women using cell phone tracking technology.

The women were instructed to walk to the closest road where they were picked up by a Hood River deputy. 

