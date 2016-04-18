Late-night fire destroys home near Banks

One family is without a home after a fire completely destroyed their house near Banks late Sunday night.

Banks fire crews responded to the scene around 10:49 p.m. on Ridge Road, several miles outside of town.

Officials said the owner of the home was forced to drive to neighbor’s house to call 911 and by the time crews arrived, the fire had been burning for about 20 minutes.

Crews said the house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The homeowner and a cat were able to get out of the house with no injuries, according to Banks Fire officials.

Although the house was a complete loss, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an attached garage with a car inside.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

