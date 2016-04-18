Motorcycle crashes into school bus in Vancouver, minor injuries reported

A motorcyclist crashed into a school bus in Vancouver Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened on SR 503 just north of Padden Parkway

The school bus is part of a private school in Battle Ground, officials said.

Vancouver - SR503/Just N Padden - MC vs. Bus (private school bus). Non-Blocking! Waiting for injury update. Vehicles moved to PUD lot. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 18, 2016

Officials said the motorcyclist received minor injuries.

Troopers are not sure if any children were on the bus at this time.

More updates will be posted as soon as they are available.

