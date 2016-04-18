Motorcycle crashes into school bus in Vancouver, minor injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcycle crashes into school bus in Vancouver, minor injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
file image file image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A motorcyclist crashed into a school bus in Vancouver Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened on SR 503 just north of Padden Parkway

The school bus is part of a private school in Battle Ground, officials said.

Officials said the motorcyclist received minor injuries.   

Troopers are not sure if any children were on the bus at this time.

More updates will be posted as soon as they are available. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.