On the Go with Joe at BabyFest

Joe V. was in north Portland hanging out with some little ones at BabyFest.

Baby Fest is a fun experience for both parents and their babies.

The event will feature local, regional and national organizations who provide products and services perfect for the growing family.

BabyFest will be held this Saturday at the Oregon Convention Center. Learn more at BabyFestNW.com.

