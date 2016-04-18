Deputies identify victim involved in fatal crash near Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies identify victim involved in fatal crash near Salem

Marion County deputies have identified the man that was involved in a fatal crash near Salem Saturday night.

Deputies said 28-year-old Tattan Ashenfelter of Silverton was driving east on Silverton Road when he swerved off the road near Northeast 76th Avenue.

Officials think Ashenfelter over-corrected when his car left the road, which caused the car to rollover.  

Deputies said Ashenfelter was thrown from the car and killed instantly. Speed may have been a factor in the crash.

