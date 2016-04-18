Portland birdhouse event boosts school art programs - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland birdhouse event boosts school art programs

Have you ever seen a birdhouse with an iPhone amplifier? Dozens of artists donated their time to build out-of-the-box creations. 

The Bird House fundraiser is one of many free open house events during Design Week Portland.

This year, the designer non-profit, WeMake benefits The Left Brain Initiative, a Tri-County arts integration program.

Since WeMake launched in 2012 it has helped raise $30,000 for area organizations.  

The bird house auction is at the Tillamook Station at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information visit WeMakePDX.com/Birdy2016.

