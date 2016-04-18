Cashew coconut milk with Monica Metz

Drinking almond or coconut milk or putting it in your cereal can be a great, healthy alternative to regular milk.

But you don’t have to shell out the cash to buy a carton of it.

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has a DIY delicious way to make it at home with a unique twist.

Check out Monica’s website at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.