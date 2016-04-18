Police: Customers tackle armed sex offender trying to rob SE Portland bar

An armed sex offender attempting to rob a bar in southeast Portland was tackled by customers and held down until officers arrived, according to police.

Officers responded to the Mt. Scott Pub on the 6000 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting and robbery.

Investigators said Deshantin Najhee Motley, 25, pointed a gun at the bartender and demanded money.

Motley received cash, according to police, but was tackled by several bar customers as he attempted to leave the business.

Investigators said Motley fired a shot during the struggle, narrowly missing one person in the bar.

As Motley was being held down, police said a witness took the handgun away from him and placed it on the bar. The gun was seized by officers as evidence.

Motley was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Motley is also facing additional charges of parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Motley is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

