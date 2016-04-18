Oregon wildlife officials monitoring bats for deadly fungus - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon wildlife officials monitoring bats for deadly fungus

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

Wildlife officials in Oregon say they are keeping a close eye on bats this spring after reports of a deadly fungal strain in Washington.

The Mail Tribune reports that Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists say Oregon bats could be at increased risk of white-nose syndrome. The disease has killed 6 million bats in North American since it was discovered a decade ago.

The department is asking officials and the general public to report sick or dead bats on its website.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed three weeks ago that a dead bat found near Seattle had white-nose syndrome. But Oregon wildlife managers say they need more information to determine how much of a threat the disease poses the state's 16 bat species.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.