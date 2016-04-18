Oregon wildlife officials monitoring bats for deadly fungus

Wildlife officials in Oregon say they are keeping a close eye on bats this spring after reports of a deadly fungal strain in Washington.

The Mail Tribune reports that Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists say Oregon bats could be at increased risk of white-nose syndrome. The disease has killed 6 million bats in North American since it was discovered a decade ago.

The department is asking officials and the general public to report sick or dead bats on its website.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed three weeks ago that a dead bat found near Seattle had white-nose syndrome. But Oregon wildlife managers say they need more information to determine how much of a threat the disease poses the state's 16 bat species.

