Teens accused of breaking into Gresham church, causing $15K damage

Two teen boys broke into a Gresham church, kicked in doors and caused more than $15,000 in damage, according to police.

Officers responded to the Family Worship Center on the 5000 block of West Powell Boulevard at around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

A church pastor said it appears one of the teens shimmied up a gas pipe, got onto the roof, broke a double-paned supply room window to get into the building and then let the second teen in through the door.

The pastor said the teens went down hallways kicking in doors to classrooms, a nursery and other rooms. In all, the pastor said they kicked in about 15 doors.

Investigators said it appears nothing of value was stolen from the church.

The suspects, who are 14 and 15 years old, were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.

