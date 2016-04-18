Semi crash shuts down northbound I-5 ramp to SR-14 in Vancouver

A semi crashed and spilled a load of pipes on the northbound Interstate 5 ramp to eastbound SR-14 in Vancouver.

The crash happened at around noon Monday.

Troopers shut down the ramp and drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. No timeline was immediately available for reopening the ramp.

Police said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Department of Ecology was called to the scene to assess any possible diesel or oil leaking from the semi.

