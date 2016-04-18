Police: Gift card sale turns into armed robbery; suspects caught by K-9 after chase

A man who thought he was buying gift cards was robbed at gunpoint in southeast Portland on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 10100 block of Southeast Washington Street at 10:33 p.m.

The victim told police he was meeting someone for the private purchase of gift cards when a second man showed up, got into his car and pulled a gun on him.

Both suspects then ran toward a nearby Home Depot store.

The victim provided officers with descriptions of both suspects.

Officers spotted a car in the Mall 205 parking lot with a driver who matched the description of one of the suspects. Officers stopped the car on Washington Street near 103rd Avenue and could see three people in the car.

Police said the driver stopped briefly, but then sped away eastbound on Stark Street.

The chase was stopped due to the driver's reckless actions, according to police, but spike strips were put down at Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street. The spike strips flattened both driver's side tires on the suspects' car.

Police found the abandoned car near Southeast 157th and Stark Street. A witness told officers the suspects ran eastbound from the car.

K-9 Billy was deployed and quickly located all three suspects. One woman was interviewed and released without charges at this time.

Alex Ngatia, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. Police said he made the initial contact with the victim.

Nash Muraya, 21, was arrested on charges of robbery, attempt to elude by vehicle and attempt to elude on foot. Detectives said he is believed to be the gunman and the driver.

Police said the gun was not initially located, but was later found on a secondary search by investigators.

