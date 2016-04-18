Crews rescue skier, hiker, climber in separate weekend incidents in Skamania Co.

Crews working to rescue a climber who fell 50 feet in Skamania County over the weekend. (Photo: Skamania County Sheriff's Office)

Crews in Skamania County rescued a teen hiker who fell on Archer Mountain, a climber who fell 50 feet on the Ozone climbing route and a skier who got lost on Mount St. Helens in three separate incidents over the weekend.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a hiker on Archer Mountain who fell and hit his head at 4:35 p.m. Friday.

The 16-year-old hiker from Skamania, Washington told dispatchers he was sitting on a ledge and needed assistance getting down. Search and rescue crews reached the teen, stabilized him and a helicopter was called out to hoist him off the ledge to a waiting ambulance.

"We appreciate the efforts of our EMS and volunteer first responders to ensure a positive outcome to this rescue. I would also like to thank the King County Sheriff's Office air unit for their response to this incident," said Undersheriff Pat Bond.

At 10:43 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call regarding a climber who fell 50 feet from the Ozone climbing route east of Washougal.

Another climber witnessed the fall and quickly called for help.

Emergency crews, including a high-angle rope rescue team, reached the 54-year-old Portland woman. She was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment of head and lower extremity injuries.

"The continued cooperation between responding agencies is critical in these types of technical rescues. The quick response, ability, and professionalism were paramount to the successful outcome of this incident," Bond said.

Also on Sunday, at 4:49 p.m., a 28-year-old skier from White Salmon called 911 to report she got separated from her climbing group while descending Mount St. Helens.

Members of the Volcano Rescue Team out of Yacolt began to talk the woman down. They were able to have her negotiate the summer climbing route, where she gained access to the Climbers Bivouac.

She was then able to ski down to the search and rescue base. The woman was not injured and was reunited with her climbing group.

"The availability of cellular service in the Mt. St. Helens has been paramount in locating and assisting lost or injured hikers. (She) made the correct decision in contacting our office instead of attempting to navigate the mountain on her own," Bond said.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.