Man drowns after boat capsizes near Lincoln City

A 67-year-old man drowned after his boat capsized at the mouth of the Salmon River near Lincoln City.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat west of Cascade Head Ranch at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews arrived to find a man in the water and a woman on a nearby rock outcropping.

Two rescuers on jet skis reached the man, who was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The man was identified Monday evening as James Earl Thompson of Lincoln City.

The 45-year-old woman, identified as Elaine Harskjold of Lincoln City, was hoisted off the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Firefighters said she was in good condition and later released.

Investigators said it appears the Thompson had taken his neighbor fishing, but his aluminum boat was too small for the conditions at the mouth of the river.

The boat turned broadside to the surf, causing it to capsize, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said Thompson and Harskjold spoke to a man at the boat launch before going in the water. That man, Brian Huber of Depoe Bay, was crabbing on a drift boat and called 911 after hearing Harskjold call out for help.

"Nobody witnessed the event and if it wasn't for Huber hearing the yells for help the event may have gone unnoticed," according to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

