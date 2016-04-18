Missing Depoe Bay woman last seen leaving bar early Sunday morning

A missing Depoe Bay woman was last seen leaving the Wing Wa Restaurant & Lounge at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Katharine Olivia Roe, who goes by Katy, was reported missing by her grandmother Sunday morning.

Investigators said the 22-year-old woman was last seen walking from the bar to her home in the Southpoint area of Depoe Bay.

Search teams conducted a ground search of the immediate and surrounding areas of the route Roe would have traveled to return home but were unable to locate her.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also searched the shoreline and ocean waters.

Roe is described as 4'9" and 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black pants, a white long-sleeve shirt with a black fleece vest and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a small backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Roe's location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 541-265-4231.

Investigators said her disappearance is not believed to be connected with the search for Owen Woods, a missing McMinnville man last seen in Depoe Bay early Sunday morning.

