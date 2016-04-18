Two men accused of firing sawed-off shotgun into the air on Rock - KPTV - FOX 12

Two men accused of firing sawed-off shotgun into the air on Rocky Butte

Posted: Updated:
Christian Tarasov, Ethan Hibbard, jail booking photos Christian Tarasov, Ethan Hibbard, jail booking photos
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police responding to reports of gunfire on Rocky Butte arrested two men accused of firing shots into the air from a sawed-off shotgun.

Police received several calls about gunshots in the area at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

As officers responded, a caller reported seeing two men leave in a silver or gray car.

An officer stopped a car matching the description at Northeast 102nd and Glisan Street. Police said the officer located a sawed-off shotgun in the car.

Further investigation revealed that both the driver and passenger had fired several rounds each from the shotgun into the air on Rocky Butte, according to police.

The driver, 22-year-old Christian Manuel Tarasov, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of an illegal weapon and discharging a firearm in the city.

The passenger, 20-year-old Ethan Ray Hibbard, was arrested on the charge of discharging a firearm in the city.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.