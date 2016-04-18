Two men accused of firing sawed-off shotgun into the air on Rocky Butte

Police responding to reports of gunfire on Rocky Butte arrested two men accused of firing shots into the air from a sawed-off shotgun.

Police received several calls about gunshots in the area at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

As officers responded, a caller reported seeing two men leave in a silver or gray car.

An officer stopped a car matching the description at Northeast 102nd and Glisan Street. Police said the officer located a sawed-off shotgun in the car.

Further investigation revealed that both the driver and passenger had fired several rounds each from the shotgun into the air on Rocky Butte, according to police.

The driver, 22-year-old Christian Manuel Tarasov, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of an illegal weapon and discharging a firearm in the city.

The passenger, 20-year-old Ethan Ray Hibbard, was arrested on the charge of discharging a firearm in the city.

