North Portland home hit by gunfire for the third time

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in a north Portland neighborhood found a home that had been the target of gunfire in the past.

Police were called to North Albina Avenue and Ainsworth Street at 12:09 a.m. Monday.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the street and damage to a house on the 6000 block of Albina Avenue.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Officers were aware that the same home had been shot at on two previous occasions, and both incidents were believed to be gang-related, according to police.

The Gang Enforcement Team was again called out to conduct an investigation in this case.

No suspect information was available.

Tips on gun crimes can be emailed to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.

