Sunny April brings unexpected boost to Seaside businesses

Business in Seaside is booming thanks to the hotter than usual spring temperatures.

Business owners said they always notice an uptick in sales when the sun is out, but never imagined there would be this much business in April.

“Oh my lord it was crazy today,” said Jill Harling, owner of Big Kahuna Pub and Grill. “Business picked up a lot yesterday, it was insane. We couldn’t even breathe, air was sucked out of the restaurant.”

Some owners say if they didn’t actually know what month it is, they’d think it was mid-July. It's got them thanking Mother Nature for the extra cash.

“As a new business just starting out, we are in a location to get the walk-by traffic,” said Pacific Pearl Bistro owner Dawn Greenfield. “The more people out there, the more happen to make their way in here.”

Not even visitors to the coast say they thought it’d be this hot in spring.

“I did not expect it, my wife and I were saying it reminds us of Hawaii today,” said California resident Aaron Horn.

Although if there has to be a downside to it all, business owners say it’s that they’re so busy they can’t get out and enjoy the nice weather themselves.

“I didn’t get to see the sun yesterday, I’m stuck inside, so I hope everyone is having a great time enjoying this sun,” laughed Harling. “You’ll notice I’m quite pale.”

Warm temperatures are expected to hang around the coast through Wednesday.

