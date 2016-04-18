Eagle Creek couple still looking for justice months after attack

Ronald Howlett, a felon who has been in and out of jail, convicted of drug charges and aggravated harassment over the last several years, faces aggravated animal abuse, assault, harassment and criminal trespass charges. (KPTV)

Doug and Maureen Sturgeon said they frustrated that seven months after being attacked by a stranger who was on parole the man has not yet faced justice. (KPTV)

An Eagle Creek couple still wants answers months after they say a stranger went on the attack and killed their dog.

Doug and Maureen Sturgeon said a stranger showed up at their home, attacking Doug and leaving his shoulder so severely injured he was out of work for months.

The Sturgeons also claim the man, Ronald Howlett, also killed their dog for no apparent reason.

Howlett was arrested, but seven months later the Sturgeon are still waiting for justice.

They said they love their property in Eagle Creek, but they're still struggling to come to terms with what happened there seven months ago.

Doug said he was working inside his cabinet shop on September 12 when Howlett appeared at the edge of the trees.

Doug went down to talk to him, and says Howlett asked for cigarettes before attacking him out of the blue.

"[He] clocked me in the right side of my face and just about knocked me out," Doug recalled. "He slammed me on the ground and just shattered my shoulder."

Maureen interrupted the attack and Howlett took off towards a neighbor's home

According to the Sturgeon, it was there Howlett came across their Chihuahua, Yoda, and stomped on the little dog, killing him.

“He didn't die instantly,” Maureen said. “He was under the porch for 24 hours suffering and he heard us calling evidently."

Deputies later identified Howlett, a felon who has been in and out of jail, convicted of drug charges and aggravated harassment over the last several years.

The Sturgeons note he was out on parole when he attacked them, and they are still waiting for justice.

"Eight months later, we still haven't had an arraignment,” Doug said. “I don't understand."

"It's hard because it's mixed with anger but also mixed with pity for him that he could be such a sick individual that he could do this to Doug and kill our dog for no good reason," Maureen added.

Howlett is being charged with aggravated animal abuse, assault, harassment and criminal trespass in this case. He's due in court on Friday.

