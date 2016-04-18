Veterinarians warn not to leave dogs in hot cars

Did you know it can get 20 degrees warmer inside a car on a hot day in just 10 minutes? That’s why veterinarians want to remind people not to leave dogs in their cars during this burst of hot weather.

Even on a 70 degree day, Dr. Ladan Mohammad-Zadeh at DoveLewis Animal Hospital said the longest you should ever keep your dog in a car is 15 to 20 minutes.

That’s because if the car is parked in direct sunlight, the windows trap heat and act like a greenhouse – making the car much hotter than it is outside.

Unlike people who have exposed skin and can sweat to cool themselves down, dogs can only pant to get rid of heat. Ironically, that can make an already hot car even worse.

“Especially a dog that pants can make that environment worse,” said Dr. Mohammad-Zadeh. “Because panting – even though it dissipates heat – it creates heat because then the heat is in the car, it becomes humid and it can make it much hotter, faster.”

Recording breaking temperatures are expected Tuesday, with more warm days on the way later in the week.

