Man set to be released next month escapes from Columbia County Jail

A man in custody for possession of methamphetamine walked away from work duty at the Columbia County Jail on Monday.

Everett Eugene Stougard Jr., 40, is a minimum security inmate who was assigned to perform yard work outside the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office yard is surrounded by a chain link fence and deputies said they located the spot where Stougard escaped.

He was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday.

Stougard is a white man, 5'7" and 225 pounds with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing orange pants, an orange T-shirt and black boots.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Stougard was booked into the Columbia County Jail on March 12 for a possession of meth conviction. He was due to be released on May 27.

