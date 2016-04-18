Portland named most vegan-friendly city by PETA

Portland was named the 2016 Most Vegan-Friendly City in the United States by PETA.

On Friday, Mayor Charlie Hales accepted a bouquet of roses carved from vegetables at the sold-out Paul McCartney concert at the Moda Center. PETA Vice President Dan Mathews and Paul McCartney presented the award to Mayor Hales.

"Portland's vegan hot spots aren't just restaurants but a summer camp, a punk-metal bar, a strip mall, and even a strip club," said Mathews.

Some of the popular vegan eateries in Portland include Back to Eden Bakery, Vtopia, Homegrown Smokehouse, Portobello Vegan Trattoria, and Petunia's Pies & Pastries.

Portland's iconic Voodoo Doughnut now offers vegan doughnuts.

Rounding out PETA's 2016 ranking of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in the U.S. are Los Angeles; New York; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; San Diego; Honolulu; Seattle; Austin, Texas; and Richmond, Virginia.

