Oregon Air National Guard celebrates 75 years

It was a big celebration at the Portland Air National Guard base on Monday to honor the Oregon Air National Guard's 75th anniversary.

The Oregon Army Air Corps began in 1941. During Monday's ceremony, there were many memories shared from airmen who have served over the years.

The ceremony was a little delayed after one of the veterans, who is 95-years-old and was one of the original members, had a medical event.

Thankfully, he bounced back and was able to get up and share his story about joining back in 1941.

"Getting transferred from the infantry to the Air Force, there were a lot of steps, but I was the first outsider to crash that clique, and believe me it was a clique," said Fred Hill.

Also during the ceremony, the Oregon Air National Guard unveiled newly painted planes to commemorate the anniversary celebration.

