Tualatin Valley firefighter in Ecuador to assist with earthquake relief

A local firefighter is in Ecuador volunteering to help after a devastating earthquake hit the country over the weekend, killing hundreds of people.

Dan Livengood, a Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue firefighter paramedic, traveled to Ecuador with One Flag Disaster Response Teams following Saturday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

TVFandR said Livengood will be performing an assessment to determine whether One Flag deploys a team to assist with relief efforts.

One Flag Disaster Response Teams is a nonprofit that provides disaster relief across the world.

