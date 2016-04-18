Tualatin Valley firefighter in Ecuador to assist with earthquake - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin Valley firefighter in Ecuador to assist with earthquake relief

Dan Livengood (Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue) Dan Livengood (Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)
A local firefighter is in Ecuador volunteering to help after a devastating earthquake hit the country over the weekend, killing hundreds of people.

Dan Livengood, a Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue firefighter paramedic, traveled to Ecuador with One Flag Disaster Response Teams following Saturday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

TVFandR said Livengood will be performing an assessment to determine whether One Flag deploys a team to assist with relief efforts.

One Flag Disaster Response Teams is a nonprofit that provides disaster relief across the world.

